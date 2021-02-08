Why Did Raymond James Downgrade Iridium Communications’ Stock?

Iridium Communications (IRDM – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.94, close to its 52-week high of $54.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Iridium Communications with a $36.50 average price target.

Iridium Communications’ market cap is currently $7.19B and has a P/E ratio of -44.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IRDM in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Krongard A B, a Director at IRDM bought 198,728 shares for a total of $1,436,224.

Iridium Communications, Inc. is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government. The Land Mobile business engages in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the land mobile sector, providing handset services to areas not served or inconsistently served by existing terrestrial communications networks. The Maritime business provides broadband terminals, embedded devices and handsets. Its market space includes merchant shipping, fishing, research vessels and specialized water craft. The Aviation business provides mobile satellite communications services to the aviation sector. Its services are used in commercial and global government aviation applications, principally by corporate jets, corporate and government helicopter fleets, specialized general aviation fleets, such as medevac companies and fire suppression fleets, and high-end personal aircraft. The Government business line involves in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the U.S. government, principally the Department of Defense. Its voice products are used for a variety of primary and backup communications solutions, including tactical operations, logistical, administrative, morale and welfare, and emergency communications. The firm’s commercial services include: Postpaid Mobile Voice and Data Satellite Communications, Prepaid Mobile Voice Satellite Communications, Iridium PTT, Broadband Data, and Machine-to-Machine services. Iridium Communications was founded on November 2, 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.