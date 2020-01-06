Why Did Pivotal Research Upgrade Alphabet’s Stock?

Alphabet (GOOGL – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $1650.00 price target from Pivotal Research analyst Michael Levine CFA today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1361.52, close to its 52-week high of $1373.75.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.7% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trade Desk, Pinterest, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1467.09 average price target, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on December 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1450.00 price target.

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.38 billion and net profit of $7.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.15 billion and had a net profit of $8.95 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

