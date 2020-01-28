Why Did Oppenheimer Upgrade Williams-Sonoma’s Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded Williams-Sonoma (WSM – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.35, close to its 52-week high of $77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 70.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tiffany & Co, Home Depot, and AutoZone.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $73.67 average price target.

Williams-Sonoma’s market cap is currently $5.68B and has a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.03.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment.