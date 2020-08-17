Why Did Oppenheimer Downgrade Intercontinental Exchange’s Stock?

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 59.1% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Victory Capital Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Intercontinental Exchange has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intercontinental Exchange’s market cap is currently $55.65B and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.