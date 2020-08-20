Why Did Northland Securities Upgrade Power Integrations’ Stock?

Power Integrations (POWI – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $65.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 69.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Enphase Energy, and PDF Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Power Integrations is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.75.

Power Integrations’ market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 142 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POWI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, William George, a Director at POWI sold 4,800 shares for a total of $537,600.

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.