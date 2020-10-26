Why Did Northland Securities Upgrade Applied Optoelectronics’ Stock?

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux upgraded Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Communications Systems, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $16.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.57 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has an average volume of 779.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAOI in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.