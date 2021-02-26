Why Did Mizuho Securities Downgrade SAGE Therapeutics’ Stock?

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) received a Hold rating and an $81.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.43, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SAGE Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $4.8B and has a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.11.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.