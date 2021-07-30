Why Did Mizuho Securities Downgrade Coinbase Global’s Stock?

Coinbase Global (COIN – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $210.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.78, close to its 52-week low of $208.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #672 out of 7609 analysts.

Coinbase Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $351.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COIN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It generates substantially all its net revenue from transaction fees from trades that occur on its platform. Geographically, it derives a vast majority of its revenues from the US followed by the rest of the world.