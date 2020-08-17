Why Did H.C. Wainwright Upgrade The Alkaline Water Company’s Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede upgraded The Alkaline Water Company (WTER – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, POET Technologies, and Microvision.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Alkaline Water Company with a $3.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.80 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, The Alkaline Water Company has an average volume of 1.57M.

The Alkaline Water Co., Inc. engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The company was founded on June 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.