Why Did Chardan Capital Upgrade Applied Genetic Technologies’ Stock?

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Catalyst Biosciences, and Evelo Biosciences.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, implying a 135.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $10.42 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.