Why Did B.Riley Financial Upgrade Marinemax’s Stock?

Marinemax (HZO – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $57.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Marinemax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marinemax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $523 million and net profit of $38.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a net profit of $5.07 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.