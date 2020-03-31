Why Did B.Riley FBR Downgrade IMV’s Stock?

IMV (IMV – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $3.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.60, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 23.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $6.46 average price target, representing a 249.2% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.12 and a one-year low of $1.36. Currently, IMV has an average volume of 172.1K.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.