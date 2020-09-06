Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report) on March 3 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Magnolia Oil & Gas, Viper Energy, and PDC Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whiting Petroleum Corporation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Capital One Financial also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives the revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.