Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Ray Kwan from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF – Research Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.3% and a 34.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Paramount Resources, and Vermilion Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $2.48 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.37 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Whitecap Resources has an average volume of 60.94K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whitecap Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.