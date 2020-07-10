What Made Stifel Nicolaus Downgrade Galapagos’ Stock?

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila downgraded Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $201.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.33, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $274.03 and a one-year low of $112.00. Currently, Galapagos has an average volume of 96.19K.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.