What Made Rosenblatt Securities Upgrade Qualys’ Stock?

Qualys (QLYS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $120.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.70, close to its 52-week high of $103.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and New Relic.

Qualys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.80, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Qualys’ market cap is currently $3.94B and has a P/E ratio of 59.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.86.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.