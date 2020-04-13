What Made Rosenblatt Securities Upgrade Palo Alto Networks’ Stock?

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and New Relic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $219.48, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Palo Alto Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $817 million and GAAP net loss of $73.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $711 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PANW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 01, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.