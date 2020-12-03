What Made Raymond James Upgrade United Community Banks’ Stock?

United Community Banks (UCBI – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Michael Rose on November 20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

United Community Banks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.25, which is a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.66 and a one-year low of $14.95. Currently, United Community Banks has an average volume of 475.7K.

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.