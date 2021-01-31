January 31, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Triterras’ Stock?

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau downgraded Triterras (TRITResearch Report) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.30, close to its 52-week low of $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Triterras has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 65.3% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Northland Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netfin Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019