What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Triterras’ Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau downgraded Triterras (TRIT – Research Report) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.30, close to its 52-week low of $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Triterras has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 65.3% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Northland Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Netfin Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.