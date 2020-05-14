What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Sprouts Farmers’ Stock?

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh downgraded Sprouts Farmers (SFM – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.60, close to its 52-week high of $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Sprouts Farmers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.31, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on May 1, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers’ market cap is currently $3.01B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Terri Graham, a Director at SFM sold 2,778 shares for a total of $69,672.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.