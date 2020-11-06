What Made Oppenheimer Downgrade Personalis’ Stock?

Personalis (PSNL – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.77, close to its 52-week high of $30.95.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 50.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Personalis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.95 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Personalis has an average volume of 647.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSNL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Personalis, Inc. provides genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.