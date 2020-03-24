What Made Northland Securities Upgrade Wrap Technologies’ Stock?

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas upgraded Wrap Technologies (WRTC – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.36, close to its 52-week low of $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -50.5% and a 0.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and Daseke.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wrap Technologies with a $8.38 average price target, representing a 134.1% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.75 price target.

Based on Wrap Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250.8K and GAAP net loss of $2.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.26K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.29 million.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.