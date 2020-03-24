March 24, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

What Made Northland Securities Upgrade Wrap Technologies’ Stock?

By Jason Carr

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas upgraded Wrap Technologies (WRTCResearch Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.36, close to its 52-week low of $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -50.5% and a 0.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and Daseke.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wrap Technologies with a $8.38 average price target, representing a 134.1% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.75 price target.

Based on Wrap Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250.8K and GAAP net loss of $2.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.26K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.29 million.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

