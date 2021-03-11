What Made Northland Securities Upgrade Daseke’s Stock?

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas upgraded Daseke (DSKE – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.89, close to its 52-week high of $7.50.

Gibas has an average return of 113.0% when recommending Daseke.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked #123 out of 7363 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daseke is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Daseke has an average volume of 393.7K.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.