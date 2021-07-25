What Made Mizuho Securities Downgrade Veoneer’s Stock?

Veoneer (VNE – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $31.25 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 67.2% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and NXP Semiconductors.

Veoneer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.95, a -22.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.30 price target.

Based on Veoneer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $419 million and GAAP net loss of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $362 million and had a GAAP net loss of $233 million.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.