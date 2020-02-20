What Made Loop Capital Markets Downgrade Adesto Technologies’ Stock?

Loop Capital Markets analyst David Williams downgraded Adesto Technologies (IOTS – Research Report) to Hold today and set a price target of $12.55. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.39, close to its 52-week high of $12.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 78.3% success rate. Williams covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Power Integrations, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adesto Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.65, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.55 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.39 and a one-year low of $5.40. Currently, Adesto Technologies has an average volume of 361.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Adesto Technologies Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of non-volatile memory products. It offers DataFlash, Fusion Serial Flash, Standard Serial Flash, EcoXiP, Mavriq and Moneta. The company was founded by Narbeh Derhacobian, Ishai Naveh, and Shane Hollmer in January 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.