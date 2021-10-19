What Made Jefferies Downgrade Nintendo Co’s Stock?

Nintendo Co (NTDOY – Research Report) received a Sell rating and a $50.00 price target from Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.20, close to its 52-week low of $54.41.

Goyal has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Nintendo Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Goyal is ranked #2484 out of 7702 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Nintendo Co with a $50.00 average price target.

Nintendo Co’s market cap is currently $52.75B and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.40.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine. The company was founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi on September 23, 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.