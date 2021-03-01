What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Ziopharm Oncology’s Stock?

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP – Research Report) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.33, close to its 52-week high of $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, Bicycle Therapeutics, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ziopharm Oncology with a $5.50 average price target.

Based on Ziopharm Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $74 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.