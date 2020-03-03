What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade SuperCom’s Stock?

SuperCom (SPCB – Research Report) received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.2% and a 31.8% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and Resonant.

The the analyst consensus on SuperCom is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $1.70 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, SuperCom has an average volume of 36.66K.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to governments and private and public organization.