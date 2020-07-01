What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Replimune Group’s Stock?

Replimune Group (REPL – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $25.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.85, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 82.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Replimune Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.20.

The company has a one-year high of $26.22 and a one-year low of $8.58. Currently, Replimune Group has an average volume of 180.2K.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.