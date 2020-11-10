What Made H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Ballard Power Systems’ Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal downgraded Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 47.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ballard Power Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.61 and a one-year low of $5.50. Currently, Ballard Power Systems has an average volume of 4.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLDP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company’s main business is the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it has a presence in China, Europe, North America and other of which Europe generates maximum revenue.