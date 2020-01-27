What Made Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Belden’s Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Belden (BDC – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and II-VI.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Belden with a $59.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.33 and a one-year low of $41.50. Currently, Belden has an average volume of 238K.

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.