What Made BMO Capital Upgrade Welltower’s Stock?

Welltower (WELL – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.89, close to its 52-week high of $89.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Healthcare Trust of America, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Welltower with a $87.75 average price target, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Welltower’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion and net profit of $26.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $179 million.

Ohio-based Welltower, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in senior housing, assisted living and memory care communities, post-acute care facilities, and medical office buildings. It also owns hospitals and other healthcare properties outside of the United States.