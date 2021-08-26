What Made BMO Capital Upgrade Ventas’ Stock?

In a report released today, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital upgraded Ventas (VTR – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Healthcare Trust of America, and National Storage Affiliates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ventas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.00, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.09 and a one-year low of $37.83. Currently, Ventas has an average volume of 2.18M.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.