March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

What Made B.Riley FBR Upgrade National Cinemedia’s Stock?

By Carrie Williams

National Cinemedia (NCMIResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $9.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.1% and a 27.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Red Lion Hotels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $9.50 average price target, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $5.64. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 428.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019