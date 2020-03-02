What Made B.Riley FBR Upgrade National Cinemedia’s Stock?

National Cinemedia (NCMI – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $9.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.1% and a 27.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Red Lion Hotels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $9.50 average price target, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $5.64. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 428.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.