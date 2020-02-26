What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Zoetis (ZTS – Research Report), Kristin Peck, sold shares of ZTS for $1.65M.

Following Kristin Peck’s last ZTS Sell transaction on November 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 20.1%. In addition to Kristin Peck, 4 other ZTS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zoetis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $384 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $345 million. The company has a one-year high of $146.26 and a one-year low of $91.21. ZTS’s market cap is $64.66B and the company has a P/E ratio of 43.72.

The insider sentiment on Zoetis has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The company operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services.