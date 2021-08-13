What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC)?

Yesterday, the FOUNDER AND CEO of Wintrust Financial (WTFC – Research Report), Edward Wehmer, sold shares of WTFC for $407.9K.

In addition to Edward Wehmer, one other WTFC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.85 and a one-year low of $37.28. Currently, Wintrust Financial has an average volume of 86.62K. WTFC’s market cap is $4.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.80, reflecting a -10.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wintrust Financial has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.