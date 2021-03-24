What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Willdan Group (WLDN – Research Report), Thomas Donald Brisbin, sold shares of WLDN for $792.4K.

Following Thomas Donald Brisbin’s last WLDN Sell transaction on June 22, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.7%. In addition to Thomas Donald Brisbin, 7 other WLDN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.99 and a one-year low of $17.92. WLDN’s market cap is $490 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -31.80. Currently, Willdan Group has an average volume of 108.11K.

Willdan Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It company through the Energy and Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry, through its subsidiary WES. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions. The company was founded in May 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.