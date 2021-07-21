What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC)?

Yesterday, the CEO & COB of WD-40 Company (WDFC – Research Report), Garry Ridge, sold shares of WDFC for $6.01M.

Following Garry Ridge’s last WDFC Sell transaction on November 11, 2010, the stock climbed by 218.8%. This is Ridge’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on WD-40 Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $136 million and quarterly net profit of $21.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.25 million and had a net profit of $14.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $333.42 and a one-year low of $183.55. WDFC’s market cap is $3.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.80.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WD-40 Co. is a marketing company, which engages in the development and sale products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada, and Latin America. The EMEA segment comprises of countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The Asia-Pacific segment covers operations in Australia, China, and other countries in the Asia region. Its brands include WD-40, 3-IN-ONE, GT85, X-14, 2000 Flushes, Carpet Fresh, no vac, Spot Shot, 1001, Lava and Solvol. The company was founded by Sam Crivello and Norm Bernard Larsen in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.