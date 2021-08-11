What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX)?

Yesterday, the Chairman, CEO, President of Veritex (VBTX – Research Report), Malcolm Holland, sold shares of VBTX for $29.79K.

Following Malcolm Holland’s last VBTX Sell transaction on February 09, 2021, the stock climbed by 6.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $37.99 and a one-year low of $15.52. VBTX’s market cap is $1.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.00. Currently, Veritex has an average volume of 114.17K.

The insider sentiment on Veritex has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.