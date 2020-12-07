What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH)?

On December 4, the CEO of US Physical Therapy (USPH – Research Report), Christopher Reading, sold shares of USPH for $640K.

In addition to Christopher Reading, 3 other USPH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $134.11 and a one-year low of $45.13. USPH’s market cap is $1.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.90.

The insider sentiment on US Physical Therapy has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.