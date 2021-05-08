What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI)?

Yesterday, the CEO of UFP Industries (UFPI – Research Report), Matthew Missad, sold shares of UFPI for $1.31M.

Following Matthew Missad’s last UFPI Sell transaction on March 15, 2021, the stock climbed by 15.6%. In addition to Matthew Missad, 3 other UFPI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on UFP Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 billion and had a net profit of $40.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.76 and a one-year low of $35.59. Currently, UFP Industries has an average volume of 662.46K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.17, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on UFP Industries has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. operates as a holding company whose subsidiaries supply three robust markets: Retail, Construction and Industrial. It operates through the following segments: North, South, West, All Other, and Corporate. The All Other segment consists of alternative materials, international, idX, and corporate business units. The Corporate segment represents allocated administrative costs, and certain incentive compensation expense. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.