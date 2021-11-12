What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ: TSC)?

On November 10, the COB, Pres & CEO of Tristate Capital (TSC – Research Report), James Getz, sold shares of TSC for $107.8K.

Following James Getz’s last TSC Sell transaction on March 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.0%. This is Getz’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Tristate Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.9 million and quarterly net profit of $20.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.36 million and had a net profit of $9.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.24 and a one-year low of $14.11. TSC’s market cap is $1.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.20.

The insider sentiment on Tristate Capital has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. It operates through Bank and Investment Mangement segments. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals through TriState Capital Bank subsidiary. The Investment Management segment involves in the investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors through Chartwell and also supports marketing efforts for Chartwell’s proprietary investment products through CTSC Securities. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.