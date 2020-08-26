What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK)?

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Trico Bancshares (TCBK – Research Report), Richard P. Smith, sold shares of TCBK for $853.2K.

This is Smith’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $41.42 and a one-year low of $23.05. Currently, Trico Bancshares has an average volume of 56.92K. TCBK’s market cap is $856 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.20.

The insider sentiment on Trico Bancshares has been neutral according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard P. Smith's trades have generated a 35.0% average return based on past transactions.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.