What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Transcat (TRNS – Research Report), Lee Rudow, sold shares of TRNS for $686.1K.

Following Lee Rudow’s last TRNS Sell transaction on August 05, 2015, the stock climbed by 42.4%. This is Rudow’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

Based on Transcat’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $44.06 million and quarterly net profit of $1.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.18 million and had a net profit of $1.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.15 and a one-year low of $22.87. Currently, Transcat has an average volume of 59.74K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.33, reflecting a 5.0% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $686.1K worth of TRNS shares and purchased $136K worth of TRNS shares. The insider sentiment on Transcat has been neutral according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Transcat, Inc. engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.