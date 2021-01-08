What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Titan Machinery (TITN – Research Report), David Joseph Meyer, sold shares of TITN for $1.99M.

Following David Joseph Meyer’s last TITN Sell transaction on December 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.2%. In addition to David Joseph Meyer, one other TITN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.55 and a one-year low of $6.96. Currently, Titan Machinery has an average volume of 82.27K. TITN’s market cap is $493 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67, reflecting a -3.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Titan Machinery has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The Agriculture segment sells, services, and rents machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.