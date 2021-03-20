What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Tilly’s (TLYS – Research Report), Edmond Thomas, sold shares of TLYS for $617.5K.

In addition to Edmond Thomas, 2 other TLYS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Tilly’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $178 million and quarterly net profit of $8.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a net profit of $6.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.18 and a one-year low of $3.46. Currently, Tilly’s has an average volume of 499.03K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $959.7K worth of TLYS shares and purchased $303K worth of TLYS shares. The insider sentiment on Tilly’s has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.