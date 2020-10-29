What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher (TMO – Research Report), Marc Casper, sold shares of TMO for $9.68M.

Following Marc Casper’s last TMO Sell transaction on February 10, 2014, the stock climbed by 373.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Thermo Fisher’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.93 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.27 billion and had a net profit of $760 million. The company has a one-year high of $485.00 and a one-year low of $250.21. TMO’s market cap is $190 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.50.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $511.92, reflecting a -5.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Thermo Fisher has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory, on the production line, and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.