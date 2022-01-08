What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX)?

On January 7, the CEO & President of TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), Michael S. Weiss, sold shares of TGTX for $1.28M.

Following Michael S. Weiss’ last TGTX Sell transaction on June 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.5%. In addition to Michael S. Weiss, one other TGTX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on TG Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.03 million and GAAP net loss of -$85,637,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38K and had a GAAP net loss of $87.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.74 and a one-year low of $12.62. Currently, TG Therapeutics has an average volume of 999.22K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.80, reflecting a -61.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on TG Therapeutics has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.