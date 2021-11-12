What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)?

On November 10, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), Elon Musk, sold shares of TSLA for $59.21M.

Over the last month, Elon Musk has reported another 9 Sell trades on TSLA for a total of $4.51B. In addition to Elon Musk, one other TSLA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Tesla’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.62 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.77 billion and had a net profit of $300 million. The company has a one-year high of $1243.49 and a one-year low of $401.66. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.35.

Based on 23 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $850.24, reflecting a 23.2% upside. Eight different firms, including Barclays and Bernstein, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock. TSLA is a controversial stock, with 10 analysts recommending Buy, while 7 recommends selling the stock.

The insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.