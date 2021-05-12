What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Tennant Co (NYSE: TNC)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Tennant Co (TNC – Research Report), David Huml, sold shares of TNC for $431.2K.

Following David Huml’s last TNC Sell transaction on December 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.2%. In addition to David Huml, one other TNC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Tennant Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $263 million and quarterly net profit of $25.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a net profit of $5.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.40 and a one-year low of $48.80. Currently, Tennant Co has an average volume of 42.16K.

Tennant Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by George Henry Tennant in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.